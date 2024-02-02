Tractor blockades: Murcian farmers confirm protest

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 17:48

MURCIAN farmers have announced their support for nationwide protests with a massive demonstration planned for February 21. The details of this demonstration will be revealed in the coming days and weeks but rallies throughout various towns in Murcia have been mentioned. They advised these rallies won’t be concentrated in Murcia City but will be spread through the region.

Drought, War, and the Demands for Support

The protests have been organised to demand support for the consequences of drought and the conflict in Ukraine, they are calling for reinforced budgets for agricultural insurance and amendments to the agri-food chain law to prevent unfair practices and ensure fair prices covering production costs.

Navigating the Green Deal

Primary concerns revolve around the Green Deal and Agenda 2030 imposed by Brussels. The sector contends that unrealistic deadlines have been imposed to comply with new investments in technology, animal welfare, and waste management. The Green Deal is also the reason behind the protests in Berlin and Paris where tractors block the main roads. These protests have already cost the regional transport companies €25 million with daily losses per truck reaching €600.

