Transport boost: Expanding services and sustainability

Joining Málaga's Transport Revolution
IN a significant move, Riogordo has become a part of the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of Málaga, joining six other towns: Álora, Antequera, Coín, Fuengirola, Riogordo, Valle del Abdalajís, and Villanueva de la Concepción. This expansion means more than 173,000 people across Málaga will now enjoy the perks of the ‘green card’ offered by the Consortium.
Led by Mario Muñoz-Atanet, the Vice Minister of Development, Territorial Articulation, and Housing, the recent council meeting solidified Riogordo‘s integration, increasing the Consortium’s coverage to 67 per cent of the province’s population. This marks a substantial 17.5 per cent rise in served residents.
The inclusion of Riogordo and the other towns is not just about expanding transport services; it’s also a strategic move to address depopulation, particularly in rural areas. The expansion promises enhanced transport services, better interurban connectivity, and a unified fare structure with discounts, which is estimated to save commuters over €700,000 annually.
With Riogordo’s addition, the Consortium is now made up of twenty towns, representing over two-thirds of Málaga‘s population. This aligns with the objectives of the Metropolitan Transport Plan, aiming to boost public transport usage by 25 per cent and cut CO2 emissions by 10 per cent by 2030.
