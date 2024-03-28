Charitable with ABBA

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 8:41

La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel Credit: La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel Denia, Facebook

Put on your splendid dress and best black tie to spend the night at Marriott with ABBA´s top tribute act; all profits donated to charities.

The Magnum Concert Production is hosting a grand charity party on April 6 at La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel in Denia; this time, fabulously ABBA-themed.

Enjoy a dinner and dance with one of the most celebrated ABBA tributes in the world; the ABBA Elite.

With an elaborately crafted five-course menu, the finest cava and wines will be offered to complement the live performance of the world´s greatest hits.

Not only a treat for the visitors but an act of goodness; all profits will go to supporting Masonic charities.

€75 per ticket, with accommodation packages and special discounts on golf and spa services.

Book your ticket at https://form.jotform.com/231751914658362

Contact magnumconcerts@gmail.com or Whatsapp 618 017 201