Trending:

Charitable with ABBA

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 8:41

La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel Credit: La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel Denia, Facebook

Put on your splendid dress and best black tie to spend the night at Marriott with ABBA´s top tribute act; all profits donated to charities.

The Magnum Concert Production is hosting a grand charity party on April 6 at La Sella Golf Marriott Hotel in Denia; this time, fabulously ABBA-themed.

Enjoy a dinner and dance with one of the most celebrated ABBA tributes in the world; the ABBA Elite.

With an elaborately crafted five-course menu, the finest cava and wines will be offered to complement the live performance of the world´s greatest hits. 

Not only a treat for the visitors but an act of goodness; all profits will go to supporting Masonic charities.

€75 per ticket, with accommodation packages and special discounts on golf and spa services.

Book your ticket at https://form.jotform.com/231751914658362

Contact magnumconcerts@gmail.com or Whatsapp 618 017 201

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading