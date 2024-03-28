Community funds equine therapy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Uniting for Equine Therapy Image: Cavalli Foundation

IN a heartening display of community support, GOMAD and the Ladies Coffee group of Alhama County have come together to champion to support the Cavalli Foundation in Murcia and their equine therapy for children in the region. With generous donations totalling €1,000 and €500 respectively, these organisations have paved the way for eight children with diverse needs to benefit from 32 equine therapy sessions.

Equine Therapy Empowers Children

The program, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for children facing various challenges, also seeks to spotlight Horse Assisted Interventions as valuable educational and therapeutic tools.

Through the profound connection between humans and animals, rescued horses involved in the program are fostering remarkable improvements in the children. From bolstering self-esteem and emotional regulation to enhancing communication skills and physical coordination, the benefits are manifold.

A Journey of Healing and Growth

This initiative not only transforms the lives of these children but also highlights the immense potential of equine therapy in nurturing holistic development and fostering social inclusion.

