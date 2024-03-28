Easter excursion: Rincón de la Victoria’s new tourist train

By Catherine McGeer •
Easter fun in Rincon del Victoria
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
ENJOY an exciting journey through Rincón de la Victoria’s cultural and scenic wonders this Easter, as the town introduces its new tourist train service. Operating from March 22 onwards, the train will offer daily tours from 10 am to 7 pm throughout Easter week.
Managed by City Sightseeing, the service aims to enrich the tourism and cultural landscape of Rincón de la Victoria. Mayor Francisco Salado anticipates that the initiative will invigorate the town, providing visitors with a convenient and fun way to explore the city’s heritage.
The train’s route spans the picturesque coastline, stopping at key landmarks. Passengers can enjoy bilingual audio guides narrating the area’s history and anecdotes.
With various ticket options available, including combined visits to attractions like the Cueva del Tesoro and Villa Antiopa, tourists and residents can tailor their experiences. Special rates are offered to locals, encouraging community engagement.
Enhanced with QR code information points at each stop, the tourist train promises a seamless and enriching exploration of Rincón de la Victoria’s cultural treasures.
