Spanish aid reaches Gaza

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 13:15

Spain delivers 26 tons of aid to Gaza. Credit: amoncloa.gob.es

Spanish military aircraft have recently dropped 26 tons of food into Gaza to aid the humanitarian crisis.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 26, Spain delivered a substantial humanitarian aid package to the beleaguered Gaza Strip.

Unprecedented humanitarian effort

The operation was a collaborative effort between Spain’s Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Union.

It was part of Spain’s commitment to supporting the civilians caught in the aftermath of the conflict ignited by the Hamas attack on October 7.

Two A400 aircraft of the Air and Space Army, loaded with 26 tons of aid, took off from Zaragoza Air Base. This consignment included over 11,000 food rations, targeting the critical needs of Gaza’s population.

The mission was carried out in coordination with Jordanian authorities and benefited from European Union co-financing.

Commitment to Gaza’s future

Spain has voiced strong advocacy for opening Gaza’s land border crossings to prevent famine. The country recognises that although air delivery of aid is crucial, especially given the current access difficulties, it is but a temporary solution.

A broader, more sustainable approach involving massive road-based humanitarian deliveries is essential for addressing the Strip’s urgent needs.

Spanish support

The conflict has had a devastating toll, with at least 31,998 Palestinians losing their lives since October 7, approximately 70 per cent of whom were women and children. Moreover, an estimated 74,188 individuals have been injured.

Spain’s dedication to aiding Palestinian refugees is unwavering and enduring. In 2023, Spain significantly increased its support, allocating more than €50 million towards humanitarian and cooperative funds.

Of this, €19.5 million was directed to the United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA). Spain’s continued support in 2024, with a pledged contribution of at least €23.5 million to UNRWA, underscores its commitment to the agency’s mission and the well-being of over six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

This significant aid delivery by Spain stands as a testament to international solidarity and a call to action for nations worldwide to support the people of Gaza in their time of need.