Humanitarian aid provided by Alhaurín el Grande

Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 13:24
Recognition from Ukraine
Photo: Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall
The Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande has received public recognition from the Maydan Málaga Charity Association of Ukrainians for its support and collaboration for the good of the civilian population and people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.
In March 2022, after the start of the war in Ukraine, a collection campaign was launched in Alhaurín el Grande with humanitarian aid material – food and basic necessities such as clothing, medicines, hygiene products or orthopaedic items such as walkers or wheelchairs – which were sent to the Ukrainian people and refugees in bordering countries through the collaboration, among others, of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Malaga.
Mayor, Anthony Bermúdez, wanted to express the gratitude of the Town Hall for receiving this recognition, “a work of cooperation and humanitarian aid that undoubtedly highlights the generous and supportive nature of all the people of Alhaurín el Grande. We are grateful for the work that the association is doing for the displaced and refugees of this conflict and we remain available and willing to provide any help we can”.
Alla Arkhipenko of Maydan Málaga, wanted to, “strongly thank the Town Hall, the local associations and all the people of Alhaurín el Grande for the cooperation and help they have given us in order to be able to send aid to Ukraine”.
