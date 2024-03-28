By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 14:55

Photo: Facebook / Mago Puki

On Sunday April 12 at midday, the Felipe VI Theatre Auditorium in Estepona will become the setting for a magical and charitable event, thanks to the collaboration between the Malaga charities AVOI and Fundación Cudeca, backed by the support of Estepona Town Hall.

The event, entitled ‘The Magic of Life’, promises an afternoon full of fun for children and adults, with a magic and entertainment show that seeks to raise funds to support the Cudeca Foundation’s Paediatric Palliative Care Programme and the AVOI Association’s Children’s Oncology Volunteers Programme, both aimed at providing free care and assistance to the very young.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the magic and talent of artists such as Mago Luigi, the funny Puki Flash Magic Clown and the incredible acrobatics of Othman the acrobat, among others. In addition, the gala will be presented by the magic duo of Juan Garrido and Richard Granda, known for their magic, comedy and improvisation skills.

Tickets are priced at €6 and are available on the Entradium platform and, if you are unable to attend, you can also donate by buying your ticket in Fila 0 (row zero).