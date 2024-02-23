Spare a copper for Cudeca 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:57

It all adds up Photo: Flickr CC / Marco Verch

Cudeca are asking, please could everyone save those smaller copper coins between now and the end of April.

Literally every penny (or cent) counts, small change, those little coins lying at the back of the sofa, in a pocket or a drawer, it can all be used to make a huge difference to cancer charity, Cudeca.

Have a rummage and collect up the ‘shrapnel’ of 1, 2 and 5 cent coins (plus any 10 cent coins even though they’re not copper!), bring them to one of the collection points where there will be a Cudeca collection tin in each of the venues who have kindly agreed to help: Caribbean Mermaid in Fuengirola; Clarky’s Cafe in Torreblanca and The Lemon Tree in Mijas Pueblo.