Spare a copper for Cudeca 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:57
It all adds up
Photo: Flickr CC / Marco Verch
Cudeca are asking, please could everyone save those smaller copper coins between now and the end of April.
Literally every penny (or cent) counts, small change, those little coins lying at the back of the sofa, in a pocket or a drawer, it can all be used to make a huge difference to cancer charity, Cudeca.
Have a rummage and collect up the ‘shrapnel’ of 1, 2 and 5 cent coins (plus any 10 cent coins even though they’re not copper!), bring them to one of the collection points where there will be a Cudeca collection tin in each of the venues who have kindly agreed to help: Caribbean Mermaid in Fuengirola; Clarky’s Cafe in Torreblanca and The Lemon Tree in Mijas Pueblo.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.