Classic children’s tales now under fire  

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 13:40

The Mad-hatter's tea party. Credit: John Tenniel/Public domain - Creative commons.com

Is it time to re-evaluate the classics? York St John University has taken a bold step by applying ‘content warnings’ to classic children’s literature.

Two of the books that come under scrutiny are Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland, over concerns of racism and white supremacist themes.

This decision, sparked a significant conversation about the presence of offensive material in historical texts.

A collection with a warning

The Rees-Williams Collection, housed by the university and spanning works from the late 18th to the early 20th century, now carries a detailed disclaimer.

This cautionary note surpasses the collection’s description in length. It alerts potential readers to the existence of content that might be considered racist, endorsing colonialist narratives and white supremacy.

The university underscores its dedication to acknowledging ‘the racist marginalisation’ prevalent in literature from that era.

Historical context and current understanding

The disclaimer elaborately states: ‘Within the 150 years of children’s writing which is represented in the collection, there is a widespread occurrence of colonialist narratives which centre white supremacy, and racist and orientalist methods of both fictional and historical storytelling.

‘As such, it is possible, if not likely, that items consulted from the collection will include language and visual imagery which is racist, and many people may find their contents upsetting and offensive.’

The statement further explains: ‘. . .it is our duty to recognise their historic and current power in the marginalisation of the peoples who are subjects within them, and examine why we continue to preserve and house such items when their ability to cause damage endures.’

The university’s position

This stance is part of the institution’s broader commitment to combating racism, further supported by its status as a Race Equality Charter Bronze award holder.

The university’s approach encourages ongoing dialogue and research into how this collection should be managed, highlighting a path towards understanding and addressing the complexities of historical literature in contemporary contexts.