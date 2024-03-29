Free cooking training for the unemployed

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 16:23

Red Cross Altea and the City Council Credit: Altea Council, X

The City Council and the Red Cross of Altea introduced free training in basic kitchen operations, targeting unemployed residents.

The course will begin on April 15 and end on May 17, consisting of a 105-hour programme, aimed at registered job seekers, with a work permit and knowledge of Spanish.

The Coordinator of the Altea Red Cross addressed the unemployment crisis: “There is always someone for whom it is more difficult to access work and in this sense, we are clear that our job is to support people so that no one is left out.”

Alongside cooking skills, as the mayor of Employment Promotion stated: ”They will also work on self-esteem and how to make a resume.”

The Coordinator of the Altea Red Cross added; “We are also aware that employment is the true tool of social inclusion. We thank the council for continuing to give us its support.”

To register for the course, visit Altea Red Cross at Avenida Corts Valencianes 3, or email alteaalicante@cruzroja.es