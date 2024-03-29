Man throws away 8000 bitcoins

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 14:52
Bitcoins going up in value could be worth a fortune.
Credit: Creative Commons
More:
View public domain image source here
More than ten years ago, James Howells, who was into early cryptocurrency investments, mistakenly threw away 8,000 Bitcoins.
Now, a landfill in South Wales where he thinks those Bitcoins might be buried is heavily guarded to keep out people hoping to find them.
The mess began when Howells’s partner threw out a hard drive holding the keys to access the bitcoins by accident. The value of these lost digital coins could hit £1.5 billion by year-end.
Retrieving the hard drive means digging through 100,000 tonnes of waste at the Newport Household Waste Recycling Centre. But the council has refused Howells permission to do so, saying it’s too difficult to locate amid the huge landfill.
Howells offered the council £10 million to let him search, determined to find it, even considering legal action against the council. He believes the hard drive could be worth a fortune, especially if Bitcoin’s value keeps rising.
The council seems unwilling to help, but Howells won’t give up. He thinks it’s unfair that the council wants him to forget about his lost property when it could be worth so much.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.