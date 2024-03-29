By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 9:02
Passport perils: Navigating the '10-Year Rule' post-Brexit. Image: Alistair Scott / Shutterstock.com.
Holidaymakers planning to travel to the EU should be aware of the “passport 10-year rule,” which has changed since Brexit.
Previously, UK travellers could carry up to nine months of validity from an old passport onto a new one.
However, EU countries no longer accept passports issued more than 10 years ago.
It’s estimated that around 32 million people applied for passports before these new rules came into effect, but the exact number of those affected is not known.
Since the UK left the EU, travellers going to any country within the bloc, including Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland (excluding Ireland), must have a passport issued less than 10 years before their departure date.
Also, the passport must remain valid for three months beyond the planned return date.
It’s important to note that passports issued before September 2018 could potentially remain valid for up to 10 years and nine months.
This was because the passport office used to add up to nine months from an old passport to a new one.
As a result, some individuals may have passports that have not technically expired and are still valid for travel worldwide but are not accepted in parts of Europe because they were issued more than ten years ago.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.