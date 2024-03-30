Electric rickshaw blaze outside Buckingham Palace

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 20:29

Image capture of the fire outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: Michael_HiFi/X

An electric rickshaw, also known as a pedicab, went up in flames near Buckingham Palace, sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

At approximately 12:45 pm on Saturday, March 30, roads surrounding Buckingham Palace were closed off as emergency services tackled a fire just outside the gates of the royal residence.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, eyewitness Greg Double, a 35-year-old resident of Fulham, London, was approaching St James’ Park playground with his daughter when they encountered a fire on the sidewalk at the corner of Buckingham Gate. He described the blaze as reaching up to about four feet in height making crackling noises.

Emergency services acted quickly to extinguish the fire, leaving bystanders wondering about its origins, with some speculating about a potential act of terrorism or protests.

Rapid response and public reaction

The Metropolitan Police clarified the situation on Spur Road, ensuring the closure of the road for safety as the London Fire Brigade tackled the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, and officials quickly assured the public of no foul play. The event drew considerable attention, both from passersby and online audiences, with clips of the smoke plumes circulating on social media platforms.

A growing concern for safety

This episode is part of a worrying trend in London, with e-bikes and e-scooters flagged as escalating fire hazards. In a previous incident, an e-bike conversion erupted in flames in west London, demonstrating the dangerous potential of lithium battery fires.

The London Fire Brigade has been vocal about the risks, citing an average of one fire every two days in 2023 involving these modes of transport. With three fatalities and around sixty injuries reported, the urgency for awareness and safety precautions is ever-increasing.

The fire outside Buckingham Palace serves as a timely reminder of the inherent dangers of e-vehicles if not properly managed.