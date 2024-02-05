Buckingham Palace: King Charles has ‘a form of cancer’

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 20:01

King Charles. Credit: Samir Hussein/TheBritishMonarchy/Facebook.com

Buckingham Palace has disclosed that King Charles is confronting cancer.

Following treatments for what was initially believed to be a benign enlargement of the prostate, doctors identified an unrelated concern prompting further examinations.

A Statement from Buckingham Palace

The message was relayed via the Royal Family Twitter/X account, on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 pm.

‘During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent tests have identified a form of cancer.

‘His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

‘The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The message concluded: ‘His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.’

Message from UK prime minister

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak was quick to post his message of support: ‘Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.’

Public awareness

The King recently broke with the usual royal protocol by giving details of his medical condition in order to raise public awareness. The news led to a huge upsurge in online searches for ‘prostate check.’

King Charles‘s diagnosis was promptly communicated to senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, ensuring that the family remains united during this time.