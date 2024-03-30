Help with €1 – animal charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:38

Dog at Protectora de Animales de La Nucia shelter Credit: Protectora de Animales de La Nucia, Facebook

Protectora de Animales de la Nucia has been saving endangered animals for 18 years and continues to encourage donating, no matter the amount.

The animal charity run by Belen Nuñez, alongside other volunteers, has been taking care of animals for more than 10 years but the crisis is still concerning.

“Today there is more information than ever,” revealed Belen. So why does it not get better?

There are currently over a hundred dogs living in the kennels, and more than 300 animals in the danger of starvation, in the region. The organisation makes incredible efforts but requires the help of more donors.

Through a website, Teaming, you can make a monthly donation of €1 to support the association. Such a small act makes it easy to unite a large group of donors who will have an incredible impact on the lives of homeless animals. All donations are forwarded to veterinary aid, improvement of the shelter installations, and food supply.

To join in Teaming, visit teaming.net/asociacionprotectoradeanimalesdelanucia

To find out more visit Protectora de Animales de la Nucia on Facebook

or call 648 10 06 40.