Louis Gossett Jr dies at the age of 87

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 9:03

Louis Gossett dies in Santa Monica Credit: Creative Commons

Louis Gossett Jr, who was the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the movie “An Officer and A Gentleman,” has passed away at the age of 87.

His nephew confirmed his death on Thursday 27 in Santa Monica, California. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

In 1983, Gossett made history as the third black actor to be nominated for an Oscar in the supporting actor category. He clinched the award for his portrayal of the tough Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and A Gentleman,” starring alongside Richard Gere and Debra Winger. Additionally, he received a Golden Globe for his performance in the same role.

Reflecting on his success, Gossett mentioned that winning the Oscar opened doors for him to select quality roles in films such as “Enemy Mine,” “Sadat,” and “Iron Eagle.”