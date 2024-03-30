More changing coming to X according to Elon

By Julian Phillips • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:08

More changes coming to X. Credit: Creative Commons.

Elon Musk has made more changes to X after reports of fewer people using it. Research suggests that the number of people using the app worldwide has dropped by 15 percent in the past year, while other social media platforms have grown slightly. However, X denies this claim.

Musk announced that certain accounts on X will now get premium features for free. Accounts with more than 2,500 verified followers will have access to features like editing and writing longer posts, with fewer ads and a blue tick next to their name. Those with 5,000 or more verified followers will also get access to X’s Premium+ features, including Grok, an AI that can answer questions.

Declining users

Despite X denying the reports of declining users, research shows a decrease in daily users since Musk took over. X’s own figures also indicate a decline. Other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have seen slight increases in users.

Some users were confused by Musk’s announcement, questioning whether the changes applied to followers or subscribers and if subscribers needed to already have Premium. Subscriptions on X let creators earn money by offering exclusive posts to their followers.

Data from last month shows only a few accounts qualify for the free Premium+ features, suggesting minimal impact from the changes, even for Musk himself.