No strike in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 16:51
Street cleaner working
Credit: Sue Thompson, Flickr
After declaring a strike on the Semana Santa, Calpe´s garbage services refrained from the protest, having negotiated with Acciona and the city council.
The CSIF´s (Calpe´s garbage service) workers filed complaints about low salaries and poor working conditions, preparing to go on strike from March 16, in the midst of Calpe´s festive Semana Santa.
The demands of the CSIF were finally met after Acciona, the company responsible for street cleaning and the City Council, Juan Manuel del Pino established an agreement with the workers.
Meeting their appeals, the salary will be increased by seven per cent over two years, alternating work shifts with two consecutive days of rest will be obtainable, and recognition will be granted to drivers and labourers.
“We want workers to enjoy working and to be able to provide the best service to citizens,” said Calpe´s mayor, Ana Sala, about the development, which she regarded as “a success for everyone”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.