No strike in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 16:51

Street cleaner working Credit: Sue Thompson, Flickr

After declaring a strike on the Semana Santa, Calpe´s garbage services refrained from the protest, having negotiated with Acciona and the city council.

The CSIF´s (Calpe´s garbage service) workers filed complaints about low salaries and poor working conditions, preparing to go on strike from March 16, in the midst of Calpe´s festive Semana Santa.

The demands of the CSIF were finally met after Acciona, the company responsible for street cleaning and the City Council, Juan Manuel del Pino established an agreement with the workers.

Meeting their appeals, the salary will be increased by seven per cent over two years, alternating work shifts with two consecutive days of rest will be obtainable, and recognition will be granted to drivers and labourers.

“We want workers to enjoy working and to be able to provide the best service to citizens,” said Calpe´s mayor, Ana Sala, about the development, which she regarded as “a success for everyone”.