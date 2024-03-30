US warning: Eclipse may disrupt mobile networks

By John Ensor • Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 18:25

Image showing solar eclipse. Credit: buradaki/Shutterstock.com

The American continent braces for a total solar eclipse on April 8, an awe-inspiring event where the Moon’s alignment with the Sun will plunge certain regions into daytime darkness.

This celestial spectacle is set to travel across Mexico, the United States, and Canada, drawing hundreds to the eclipse’s path from Texas through to Maine, including states such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Concerns amid celestial spectacle

As the eclipse carves its path across the continent, US officials have raised alarms about potential mobile network overloads.

There is a fear that crowds, similar to those at concerts or sports events, could push the networks beyond their capacity. Rebecca Owens, from the Richland County (Ohio) Emergency Management Authority, cautions, ‘There will be many problems with connectivity,’ reports 20 Minutos.

This anticipation stems from past experiences where significant gatherings have led to reduced coverage and slower data speeds.

Telecom giants gear up

In light of these concerns, T-Mobile has announced its preparations to keep its users connected during the eclipse. Acknowledging the rarity of such an event—the next total solar eclipse visible from the United States won’t occur for another 20 years—the company is enhancing its network capabilities.

Over the past two years, T-Mobile has boosted its investment in network reinforcement by over 30 per cent, aiming to mitigate service disruptions caused by weather phenomena, disasters, or major events. This includes installing fixed backup generators at critical locations nationwide.

Partnership and preparedness

T-Mobile’s efforts extend to collaborating with state and local authorities to manage the anticipated surge in network traffic.

Ulf Ewaldsson, the company’s president of technology, assures that their network is ready to handle the increased demand. ‘Whether we’re facing huge influxes of data usage or high demand, our network – which is the largest, fastest and most award-winning in the country – has everyone covered,’ he stated.

This proactive stance reflects a broader commitment to maintaining connectivity during significant events, ensuring that spectators can share and enjoy the eclipse without technological hindrance.