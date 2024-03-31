19 mining surveys to be done in Gador

By Julian Phillips •
Sierra de Gador
The Andalusian Government has given permission for 19 mining surveys to be conducted in the Sierra de Gador, an area protected by law.
The surveys are to assess the feasibility of extracting minerals such as fluorite, galena, zinc, and silver.
Permission for six other surveys has been denied to prevent any significant impact on important habitats within the protected area.
The Government believes that the actions related to the surveys are compatible with conservation priorities within the protected area. However, conditions have been imposed to prevent any harm to threatened flora and fauna.
While certain species like the greater horseshoe bat, golden eagle, and Bonelli’s eagle are present in the area, the surveys’ execution is not expected have an effect on them. The timing of the work has been scheduled to coincide with the biological cycles of these species, ensuring that breeding periods are not affected.
