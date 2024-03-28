Quarry planned for Vera

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 8:13

Quarry excavation. Credit: Peter Tzeferis

A large quarry is planned to be created in Vera less than 1 km from Lomas del Mar and Valdeserra.

The Saint Gobain Placo Ibérica company, a manufacturer of construction materials, has nearly completed the procedures to start the mining operation in Vera, with the aim of extracting verite, an igneous rock, over the next 30 years from an area of almost 9 hectares adjacent to the AVE station.

If the Ministry of the Environment of the Andalusian Government gives approval, it will be the Government of Spain – General Directorate of Mines – who will decide whether to grant the permit. The procedures, which are now about to conclude, began in October 2019.

The planned project includes an open pit mine (quarry) with 5m high ascending banks and will very close to the Media Legua and Cañada honda”.

Blasting up to 16 times a year

As with most quarries of this type explosives will be used to remove the rock which will then be crushed and classified by size for its final use as an additive for the cement industry and in the manufacture of special mortars. Blasting will take place at a rate of 1 or 2 per month with a total of 16 per year.

During the planned 30-year life of the quarry they expect to extract 1 million cubic metres will be extracted up to 90 percent of which will be used. During the day there is an expected 4 truckloads per hour, up to fifty per day leaving the site.