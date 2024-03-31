Benidorm´s angel

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 17:04
Laia Zamora, angel at Benidorm´s Easter
Credit: Benidorm Council
On Easter Sunday morning Benidorm´s residents and visitors gathered to admire the festive procession, graced by religious sculptures and the Children´s Queen recital of Biblical verses.
“I´Ambaixada de l´Angel” began at 8am on March 31; unusually early for the Spaniards, yet families and friends stood in awe, enchanted by the emotional performance of Laia Zamora, Children’s Queen of the FMP 2024.
Laia, dressed in angelic white, recited Bible verses announcing Christ’s resurrection to the Virgin Mary, touching the hearts of her neighbours and the town mayor, Toni Perez.
Also attending were the president of the Commission, Dolores Cano, and the Queen Mayor Valentina Almodobar.
A morning full of pure emotions, the community continued their celebration of Palm Sunday, celebrating a new, joyful beginning.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
