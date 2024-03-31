New EU rule could hit antique dealers

By John Smith •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 19:31
Syrian artefacts like these could be affected
Credit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin CC
The French National Union of Antiques Dealers (SNA) is up in arms against a new EU decision which the SNA claim could ruin their trade.
With effect from 2025, the European Commission requires that anyone importing ‘works of art’ of a certain age from outside of the EU must be accompanied by documentation confirming their provenance.
The idea is to prevent the import of looted cultural goods, the sale of which may be used to finance terrorism.
Effectively, the onus will be on the importer to prove that the imported item is not illicit although how this can be done could prove difficult.
The SNA, which represents around 300 French antique and art dealers, said that the regulation will also make it difficult for owners to donate cultural objects – like fossils, antiquities, texts and art – to museums.
Owners of items over 200 years old that are valued above €18,000 will need an “importer statement”. They’ll also need an import licence for other items over 250 years old.
With a great deal of looting of artefacts in war torn areas such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen as well as parts of Africa, the EU wants to ensure that anything imported is not looted and no doubt the British Museum is relieved that the Elgin Marbles and many other artefacts are safe following Brexit.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
