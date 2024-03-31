No cabbage at the post show lunch

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 20:09
The Indalo players celebrate the success of their show.
Credit: Indalo Players
When The Indalo Players got together for their post-show lunch to celebrate the success of Vernon Coleman’s comedy “Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War,” there was a notable absence of cabbage on the menu. Even though unforeseen circumstances led to the cancellation of their planned theatre dates in Arboleas, Director Janet Franklin swiftly made the decision to incorporate a matinee performance following the two evening shows in Los Gallardos.
The response from the audience has been overwhelming, with comments pouring in. Thanks to their support, the group managed to raise an impressive €3311, far exceeding their initial expectations. The Indalo Committee has pledged to donate the proceeds to local charities, and the additional nightly PAWS-PATAS raffles contributed an additional €615, thanks to the generosity of those in attendance.
The success of the production is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and loyalty of The Indalo Players, both on stage and behind the scenes. The unsung heroes who construct sets, handle props, and manage lights and sound play a vital role in bringing the production to life.
Looking ahead, there is potential for further adaptations of Coleman’s work, as there are three more “Mrs Caldicot” books awaiting exploration. Janet Franklin will be in communication with the author to explore the possibility of bringing these stories to the stage. Coleman’s stories, known for their blend of social commentary, humour, and hope, have the potential to resonate deeply with audiences.
For more information and updates on future productions, visit www.indaloplayers.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.