No cabbage at the post show lunch

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 20:09

The Indalo players celebrate the success of their show. Credit: Indalo Players

When The Indalo Players got together for their post-show lunch to celebrate the success of Vernon Coleman’s comedy “Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War,” there was a notable absence of cabbage on the menu. Even though unforeseen circumstances led to the cancellation of their planned theatre dates in Arboleas, Director Janet Franklin swiftly made the decision to incorporate a matinee performance following the two evening shows in Los Gallardos.

The response from the audience has been overwhelming, with comments pouring in. Thanks to their support, the group managed to raise an impressive €3311, far exceeding their initial expectations. The Indalo Committee has pledged to donate the proceeds to local charities, and the additional nightly PAWS-PATAS raffles contributed an additional €615, thanks to the generosity of those in attendance.

Successful production

The success of the production is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and loyalty of The Indalo Players, both on stage and behind the scenes. The unsung heroes who construct sets, handle props, and manage lights and sound play a vital role in bringing the production to life.

Looking ahead, there is potential for further adaptations of Coleman’s work, as there are three more “Mrs Caldicot” books awaiting exploration. Janet Franklin will be in communication with the author to explore the possibility of bringing these stories to the stage. Coleman’s stories, known for their blend of social commentary, humour, and hope, have the potential to resonate deeply with audiences.

For more information and updates on future productions, visit www.indaloplayers.es.