By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 12:17

Santa Pola's mobile revolution: 4G and 5G blaze in. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Mobile phone operators are introducing new generation mobile services in Santa Pola, including 4G and 5G, using the 700 and 800MHz frequency bands.

This advancement in technology will bring high-speed mobile data services, improve coverage indoors, and expand coverage to wider areas.

Telefónica, Vodafone, and Orange have announced plans to implement these new services in Santa Pola over the coming weeks.

This means residents will soon enjoy fast mobile connections with better indoor coverage and broader geographic reach.

The benefits of this new mobile network include improved coverage, especially indoors, and the ability to support innovative services and applications.

It will also enhance download and upload speeds for various types of content, such as photos, music, and high-definition videos.

Additionally, the new network will facilitate the introduction of new services in business and public administration sectors, such as mobile applications with multimedia content and video calling.

Arrives700 ensures compatibility between the new mobile network and DTT. They offer free services to residents, including assistance in resolving any issues that may arise with TV signal reception after the new mobile stations are activated.

For assistance or more information head to the website: llega700.es, or call (+34) 900 833 999.