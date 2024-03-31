By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Empowering Communities Image: Food Drive Torre Del Mar

Torre Del Mar’s food drive expressed profound gratitude to its supporters for their unwavering commitment as they celebrate their 12th-month milestone. The community rallied together, contributing in various ways, from purchasing groceries to donating funds and items, filling bags, collecting, and delivering.

From 16 to 30 Families: Torre Del Mar’s Remarkable Growth

Within a year, the initiative expanded from aiding 16 families in need to now supporting 30, totalling assistance to 103 individuals, including 44 children—an astounding achievement. The recent celebratory event witnessed a heartwarming turnout of collaborators and volunteers, including local businesses, Caritas, and the Hermandad del Rocío.

A Year of Giving: Torre Del Mar’s Food Drive Success

Acknowledging every contributor’s role, the organisers emphasised that such success wouldn’t be attainable without the collective effort of the community. The event symbolises unity and compassion, showcasing the power of collective action in addressing local needs.

For more Axarquia news click here