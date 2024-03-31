Torre Del Mar’s Food Drive success

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Empowering Communities
Image: Food Drive Torre Del Mar
Torre Del Mar’s food drive expressed profound gratitude to its supporters for their unwavering commitment as they celebrate their 12th-month milestone. The community rallied together, contributing in various ways, from purchasing groceries to donating funds and items, filling bags, collecting, and delivering.
Within a year, the initiative expanded from aiding 16 families in need to now supporting 30, totalling assistance to 103 individuals, including 44 children—an astounding achievement. The recent celebratory event witnessed a heartwarming turnout of collaborators and volunteers, including local businesses, Caritas, and the Hermandad del Rocío.
Acknowledging every contributor’s role, the organisers emphasised that such success wouldn’t be attainable without the collective effort of the community. The event symbolises unity and compassion, showcasing the power of collective action in addressing local needs.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.