Cooking workshops for young people

By Marina Lorente • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 18:22

Batch cooking/ Credit: EnPozuelo

The Youth Council of Pilar de la Horadada is spearheading a series of innovative and practical workshops aimed at today’s young adults, focusing on the importance of healthy eating habits.

As part of the Young People Connect2 program, the council is committed to fostering awareness and consciousness among its citizens.

One such workshop, centred on preparing nutritious take-away meals for the workplace, is set to take place. This initiative aligns with Pilar de la Horadada’s dedication to evolving its events and activities to promote healthier lifestyles. Concurrently, outdoor fitness sessions and races are being organised to combat the rising issue of sedentary living.

Healthy habits are important

The Youth Council’s objective is to champion a healthy lifestyle accessible to individuals from all walks of life. The upcoming workshop aims to equip participants with the skills to effortlessly prepare wholesome meals in a time-efficient manner. Attendees will receive valuable insights into cooking techniques, shopping organisation, and food storage practices.

This complimentary workshop is open to both residents and non-residents, although spaces are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot. The workshop is scheduled for Friday April 5 from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Join us in embracing a healthier lifestyle and discovering the joy of nutritious eating!

More information and inscriptions: at the Youth Centre (CIJ) at C/ Ramón y Cajal, 21, Pilar de la Horadada by calling 966767799, sending a WhatsApp to 652216621 or juventud@pilardelahoradada.org