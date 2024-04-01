By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 13:23

Discovering nature's beauty: A stroll through Parque del Molino del Agua. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

“Parque del Molino del Agua” (the Water Mill Park) in La Mata is named after the old water mill that used to grind salt in the area.

It’s a great spot for a stroll in nature.

A popular walk starts at the Queen Mississippi Restaurant and ends at La Mata Beach.

You’ll walk along paths next to a waterfall, enjoying the view until you reach the seafront.

There are plenty of places to sit under the pine trees for a picnic in the shade and keep an eye out for singing birds and squirrels in the trees.

This park, part of Torrevieja city, is an important natural area with dunes stretching from Santa Pola Salt Flats to Cape Cervera.

It acts as a corridor between two protected wetland areas, the Santa Pola Salt Flats Natural Park and the La Mata-Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park.

The park, along with the promenade, is well-equipped with benches, tables, and other facilities for the public.

An ancient well is on-site with over 500 metres of underground aquifer galleries.

The dune ecosystem here is unique, with different zones ranging from the coast to inland.

There are embryonic dunes near the coast, mobile dunes with shifting sands, interdune troughs with semi-fixed dune plants, and stabilized dunes with pine tree plantations.