La Mata beach bars approved.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 13:44

Chiringuito/ Credit: Facebook

In the absence of Kentish Plovers gracing the shores of La Mata beach in Torrevieja, preparations are being made to welcome beachgoers with the addition of beach bars during the forthcoming high season.

This decision has been substantiated by the comprehensive assessment conducted by the Conselleria de Medio Ambiente, Agua, Infraestructuras y Territorio, which oversees environmental matters in the region.

The scrutiny, conducted by the Wildlife Service of the Directorate General for the Natural and Animal Environment, meticulously observed the patterns of the endangered bird species and noted a gradual decline in their presence at the traditional nesting sites along the beach.

A big effort for the good of all

Consequently, the regional body has granted its approval for the installation of chiringuitos, a move that underscores the confidence in the measures proposed by the Torrevieja and Xeraco town councils for the upcoming 2024 season. These measures have been carefully crafted to ensure minimal disruption to the Kentish Plover population during its crucial nesting period, reflecting a proactive approach to conservation efforts.

It is worth noting that similar favorable assessments have previously facilitated the establishment of beach bars in other coastal areas, such as El Pinar and El Gurugú in Castellón. Salomé Pradas, serving as the area’s councillor, has reiterated the Consell’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding natural habitats while simultaneously promoting responsible enjoyment of these cherished spaces.

This decision underscores the delicate balance between fostering recreational opportunities and preserving the ecological integrity of our coastal landscapes, thereby ensuring a harmonious coexistence between human activities and wildlife conservation initiatives.