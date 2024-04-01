Invest in renewables for as little as €10

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 17:57

Stock image of Photovoltaic panels. Credit: Wang An Qi/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever considered making your money work for you while supporting the environment?

Enerfip, a pioneering platform from France, and now in Spain, has made this a reality since its early days in 2014, offering a unique opportunity for small-scale investments in renewable energy.

In June 2023, this innovative company began its operations in Spain, swiftly raising €20 million to fund the construction of solar and wind energy projects.

Offering annual returns of up to 9 per cent, Enerfip has made renewable energy investments accessible with contributions starting from as low as €10.

Gateway to green investments

Eduardo Calderon, the CEO of Enerfip in Spain, detailed the company’s approach to making renewable investments widely accessible.

The platform has introduced ‘crowd’ bonds in Spain, a novel financial instrument allowing for easy investment in renewable energy projects.

These bonds are privately issued by companies needing funds for their renewable plants, promising returns through bi-annual or annual interest payments, with the principal returned upon project completion.

Expanding horizons

Despite being a relatively new player in the Spanish market, Enerfip has quickly established itself, raising significant funds for green energy projects.

The company has been in operation for nearly a decade and is close to hitting the €500 million mark in financing.

With offices opening in Italy and plans for expansion into the Netherlands and potentially Eastern Europe, Enerfip’s growth trajectory is impressive.

Enerfip’s recent move to buy back 100 per cent of its shares underlines its commitment to maintaining control over its growth strategy.

Calderon hinted at the possibility of welcoming partners to bolster its international expansion, though selling a majority stake is not a priority. He explained to La Informacion, ‘We have made a very simple and easy to understand product, with short-term investments.

‘The advantage over loans is that the bonds are transferable and if a person wants to sell it, we can help them make a potential transfer to another investor.’

Renewable investments

At the core of Enerfip’s mission is the democratisation of renewable energy investments. The platform’s user-friendly design and the low minimum investment threshold have attracted a wide array of investors, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

By managing thousands of minor investors per project with a negligible default rate, Enerfip stands out as a reliable alternative to traditional bank financing for small and medium-sized renewable projects.

Through careful analysis and risk assessment, Enerfip ensures that only projects with feasible returns and low risk are made available to investors.

This meticulous approach has allowed Enerfip to maintain profitability since 2020, just four years after its launch. ‘We seek to democratize investment in renewables and make it accessible to any citizen,’ Calderon emphasised, underscoring the platform’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable investment opportunities.