Leonardo DiCaprio’s Spanish investment

Could the pulling power of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio illuminate the path to a greener future?
The acclaimed actor has recently made headlines not for his roles on screen but for a significant venture into Spain’s renewable energy sector.
DiCaprio, 49, has thrown his support behind Solarmente, a growing solar panel startup based in Barcelona. This move marks his debut direct investment in Spain, alongside his role as a brand ambassador for the company.
DiCaprio’s involvement is not merely financial, his role as a brand ambassador is initially set for three years, though Wouter Draijer, co-founder of Solarmente, believes ‘he will be an ambassador forever.’
The investment, stemming from DiCaprio’s own resources rather than venture capital firms, underscores his personal commitment to sustainable energy solutions.
This strategic partnership with DiCaprio, who is a vocal advocate for climate action and sustainable investment, is intended to boost confidence in the solar sector and accelerate the adoption of solar energy in Spanish homes.
‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor’s involvement is expected to significantly impact Solarmente’s growth and the wider acceptance of solar technology in Spain.
The seven times Oscar-nominated actor also has investments in British sustainable footwear manufacturer Lociwear, known for their vegan trainers and the Swiss neuroscience firm Mindmaze, among others.
Solarmente’s business model focuses on the installation of solar panels for both residential and commercial properties, offering a subscription-based service that encompasses all necessary infrastructure and maintenance.
This approach aims to eliminate the upfront cost of solar installations, making renewable energy more accessible. The company has also introduced innovative solutions like a ‘virtual battery’ system for managing surplus energy and has expanded its offerings to include electric vehicle charging points and heat pumps.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s investment in Solarmente not only highlights his ongoing commitment to environmental causes but also positions the company for significant growth in the renewable energy sector.
With his support, Solarmente aims to overcome trust barriers in solar technology, paving the way for a more sustainable future in Spain and beyond.
