By John Smith • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 13:08

The Astronomical Clock will play its part Credit: Pexels Diego F Parra

The Czech Insurance Association has created National No Rush Day which takes place on April 3 to try to calm drivers down in order to reduce accidents.

Slow down and ‘chill out’

In actual fact, in today’s hectic and stress filled world, most people, even those who aren’t drivers could well benefit from ‘chilling out’ and taking things just that bit slower.

The concept seems to have been embraced by all manner of organisations across that country with media outlets, schools, sports institutions and businesses all supporting the idea.

Even the famous Astronomical Clock in the centre of Prague is to be involved and at 10am on Wednesday April 3 the procession of the 12 apostles will be halted and the skeleton, representing the figure of death will ring 138 times to represent the number of people who died on Czech roads due to speeding in 2023.

TV and Radio will be promoting the need to step back and slow down and the semi-final football match between Opava and Sparta Prava which was scheduled to start at 6pm will be delayed as will performances in Prague theatres.

Endorsed by National Police

It’s even being supported by the Czech National Police although whether they will slow down when attempting to arrest criminals is rather doubtful.

This idea may spread to other countries but should not be confused with International Rush Day which was created in order to celebrate the music of Canadian rock band Rush!