Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 15:43

Bank robbery in Benalmadena Photo: Google

Bank job

NATIONAL Police are trying to identify the two robbers who, on the morning of Wednesday March 27, entered a bank on Avenida Antonio Machado in Benalmádena, demanded that the safe be opened and fled with a haul of more than €200,000.

Hikers rescued

FIREFIGHTERS from Mijas had to race to the rescue at Pico de Mijas on Thursday March 28 when two hikers became stuck. One of them was unable to walk and showed symptoms of hypothermia due to the bad weather conditions, with fog and wind. Both later recovered in hospital.

Busy time

ANDALUCIA’S emergency services more than 4,100 incidents handled a total of 4,174 incidents in the province of Malaga during Easter Week 2024 including almost 2,000 ambulance call-outs, over 100 fires, 63 rescues and over 600 traffic accidents between Friday March 22 and Easter Sunday, March 31.

Bikini beach

WORK on the Bikini beach bar is progressing in Fuengirola with an eye on opening in the summer. It will have a basement, despite the fact that the central government warned on six occasions that this installation in the middle of the beach in Fuengirola was not legal.

Quad fall

Emergency services rescued the lifeless body of a 54-year-old man on Monday April 1 after he fell from a quad bike and tumbled down a mountainside near Estepona. No further details or identity of the man have been revealed.

Another shooting

A 21 year old man was injured just after midnight on Tuesday April 2 in a new shooting incident in Marbella which is being investigated by the Police. The victim, a Spanish national, was admitted to hospital with two bullet wounds, one in the knee and the other in the pelvis.