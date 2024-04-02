Customers for life at Christy’s

By John Smith • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 16:01

Therese and Adrian got engaged at Christy’s Fuengirola Credit: Christy’s Irish Gastropub

It was in 2023 that Nick, the owner of Christy’s Irish Gastropub in Fuengirola placed his first advertisement in Euro Weekly News and it certainly came up trumps!

First advert brought in valued customers

Just a few hours after the paper was published, a couple, Therese and Adrian walked into Christy’s saying that they had seen his advert in the EWN and as it turned out, they were huge rugby fans so spent their entire holiday enjoying the Rugby World Cup at Christy’s.

Later in the year, they returned and enjoyed both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve at this popular Fuengirola venue vowing to return again in the spring.

Sure enough, Therese who is Irish and Adrian from Wales have just returned and on Easter Sunday, Adrian proposed, was accepted and the happy couple shared the news with Nick and those in the venue.

Wedding reception this coming October

Adrian will be back next month with 11 friends to enjoy some golf and then on October 29, they are taking over Christy’s terrace for their wedding reception and although the bride and groom will wear formal attire, they will be encouraging their guests to dress up in rugby shirts.

There is no doubt that the ‘Power of Love’ (coincidentally hits for both Frankie goes to Hollywood and Jennifer Rush) continues to play a huge part in today’s world, but none of us should underestimate the ‘Power of Advertising’ through Euro Weekly News which has certainly brought business to Christy’s Irish Gastropub!