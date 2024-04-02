Fountain restoration

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 12:43

Fuente del Caballo Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall is refurbishing the fountain known as ‘Fuente del Caballo’ to modernise and improve the emblematic monument which has been in the city since 1985, when the artist Amador Braojos was commissioned to build the sculpture which he called ‘La bella del mar’ (The beauty of the sea).

Councillor for Works, Diego López, said that, “this is something which is important given what this icon represents, located right in the centre of Marbella, in a very busy place, opposite La Alameda”. The councillor added that the work is needed, “as the waterproofing of the inner pool is in poor condition, as is the exterior finish, as well as where the water pump is located”.

“The first thing that has been done is to dismantle the sculpture and move it to Madrid, where its creator will be in charge of restoring it while the bulk of the work is being carried out” said López.

The rest of the work will consist of dismantling the lighting and water pumping system, renovating the basin, the planters and the cabinet that houses the pump, waterproofing the basin and the planters, installing the water pump and the new lights, and finishing with marble cladding before the sculpture is repositioned.

The fountain will then be ready for use once the drought restrictions allow for it to be switched on.