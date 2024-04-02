Murcia rattled by 2.5 magnitude earthquake

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Murcia Rumbles: 2.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Image : IGN

MURCIA experienced a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on March 29 at 7:39 p.m., as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). The quake reached a depth of 4 kilometres.

Emergency Response and Coordination

The Emergency Coordination Centre received at least seven calls related to the seismic activity, originating from areas such as El Valle Golf, Santo Ángel, La Alberca, and Algezares. Reports from IGN also indicated tremors felt in El Palmar, Baños y Mendigo, Los Garres, and El Ranero. While no significant damage was reported, the event stirred concern among locals.

Impact Assessment and Damage Reports

Seismic activity, although relatively common in the region due to its geological composition, has been more common in recent months and serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and response measures. Authorities urge everyone to stay informed and follow safety protocols during such occurrences.

