Murcia rattled by 2.5 magnitude earthquake

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Murcia Rumbles: 2.5 Magnitude Quake Hits
Image : IGN
MURCIA experienced a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on March 29 at 7:39 p.m., as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). The quake reached a depth of 4 kilometres.
The Emergency Coordination Centre received at least seven calls related to the seismic activity, originating from areas such as El Valle Golf, Santo Ángel, La Alberca, and Algezares. Reports from IGN also indicated tremors felt in El Palmar, Baños y Mendigo, Los Garres, and El Ranero. While no significant damage was reported, the event stirred concern among locals.
Seismic activity, although relatively common in the region due to its geological composition, has been more common in recent months and serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and response measures. Authorities urge everyone to stay informed and follow safety protocols during such occurrences.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.