Pickleball comes to Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:33
Pickleball courts open
Photo: Flickr CC / Ron B
Estepona’s Councillor for Sports, Luis Gil, and the director of the Estepona Tennis Club, Alberto Gil, have announced the opening in Estepona of four new PickleBall courts, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, padel, badminton and table tennis. The Councillor said that these new courts are one of very few in Malaga province.
Pickleball is very easy to learn, fast paced and great fun to play due to the long rallies that occur during the course of a match. It is booming and its practice has become a trend among racquet sports lovers, becoming the fastest growing sport in the United States and gaining more and more followers in the rest of the world and particularly in Spain.
The gameplay and technique is similar to tennis, however, it is less physically and technically demanding than other sports without risk of injury. In addition, it does not require much experience, which makes it more suitable for everyone, regardless of age or physical condition.
Alberto Gil, explained that this new sport that is going to be introduced in the town is easier to play because it is played on a smaller court than paddle tennis, using a larger ball than tennis and with paddles similar to those used for playing on the beach.
On Saturday April 6, those interested in finding out more about this new racquet sport in Spain, can go to an open day from 10am to 2pm, at the Estepona Tennis Club in the Bel Air urbanisation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.