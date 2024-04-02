Pickleball comes to Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:33

Pickleball courts open Photo: Flickr CC / Ron B

Estepona’s Councillor for Sports, Luis Gil, and the director of the Estepona Tennis Club, Alberto Gil, have announced the opening in Estepona of four new PickleBall courts, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, padel, badminton and table tennis. The Councillor said that these new courts are one of very few in Malaga province.

Pickleball is very easy to learn, fast paced and great fun to play due to the long rallies that occur during the course of a match. It is booming and its practice has become a trend among racquet sports lovers, becoming the fastest growing sport in the United States and gaining more and more followers in the rest of the world and particularly in Spain.

The gameplay and technique is similar to tennis, however, it is less physically and technically demanding than other sports without risk of injury. In addition, it does not require much experience, which makes it more suitable for everyone, regardless of age or physical condition.

Alberto Gil, explained that this new sport that is going to be introduced in the town is easier to play because it is played on a smaller court than paddle tennis, using a larger ball than tennis and with paddles similar to those used for playing on the beach.

On Saturday April 6, those interested in finding out more about this new racquet sport in Spain, can go to an open day from 10am to 2pm, at the Estepona Tennis Club in the Bel Air urbanisation.