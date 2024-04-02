The rise of alcohol-free sophistication

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 15:52

Assortment of non-alcoholic cocktails showcased Credit: meeuwesen, unsplash

Is the surge in non-alcoholic options signalling a shift in our relationship with alcohol?

Today, consumers have access to a diverse range of choices, including alcohol-free wines, beers, botanical-based cocktails, and CBD-infused drinks. With craftsmanship and artistry at the centre, we are presented with an exquisite and polished drinking experience, all without a drop of alcohol. No wonder people are considering entering this growing trend.

Emerging trend

Across Europe, alcohol consumption has declined. As more individuals opt to moderate their alcohol consumption, a trend known as “sober curious” has emerged, where people explore reducing their drinking habits without completely abstaining from alcohol. Non-alcoholic drinks, once seen as an infantile symbol, now offer a middle ground between intoxication and abstinence.

France is taking it seriously

This move mirrors the trend seen in France, where a growing number of establishments are embracing sophisticated non-alcoholic options. Pioneered by boutique stores like Le Paon Qui Boit, Paris is witnessing a transformation in its drinking culture, offering chic alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. According to Augustin Laborde, founder of Le Paon Qui Boit, the trend signifies a shift towards a more inclusive and health-conscious approach to consumption. The store’s clear labelling system ensures that customers, whether Muslim, pregnant, athletes, or ‘flexi-drinkers’, can make informed choices. Even the prestigious Ritz Paris has crafted guilt-free alcohol-free cocktails, embodying indulgence without compromise.

Joining forces

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aligning with this trend towards sobriety by advocating for measures to reduce alcohol consumption by ten per cent per capita. The WHO European Region reported that alcohol contributes to a quarter of deaths among individuals aged 20-24, primarily stemming from injury and violence. Thereby proposes increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages, implementing restrictions on advertising and marketing, reducing availability, and mandating health warnings on labels. However, they caution against the dangers of drinking too much alcohol, especially for those who might overcompensate when they do indulge in alcohol.