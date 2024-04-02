By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:51

Torrevieja's traffic light tango: Navigating the City's signals. Image: IkerGV / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja is home to approximately 253 traffic lights, mostly situated at crossroads throughout the city.

Despite their large number, they’re strategically placed at key points, resulting in fewer instances where drivers need to wait, considering the city’s daily traffic challenges.

Specifically, there are 49 crossroads with traffic lights.

The City Council has begun the process to tender the maintenance, conservation, and adjustment of these crucial traffic regulation facilities.

One of the anticipated improvements outlined by the Traffic Councillor is the possible installation of two additional traffic light crossings in areas where they’re deemed necessary.

Additionally, there’s a chance of centralising the control of traffic light sequences directly from the police headquarters’ central offices.

The Avenidas with the most traffic lights are Gregorio Marañón and Desiderio Rodríguez, which run parallel to the southern urban coast of the city.

These avenues feature a total of 13 traffic light crossings.

Serving as crucial access and exit routes to and from Torrevieja’s southern urban area, they also divide the pathways for residents heading to the Acequión, Los Náufragos, and San Roque beaches.