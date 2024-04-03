By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 14:54

A plethora of pants: Museum sets unconventional World Record. Image: City Museum, St Louis, MO / Facebook.

A USA museum, that’s home to a gigantic pair of underwear, invited people to become world record holders by wearing pants on their heads.

355 people joined together at the City Museum in St Louis, Missouri, to set the record for the largest gathering of people wearing underwear on their heads.

The idea came about as the museum is hosting the touring Science of Guinness World Records exhibition, which is produced by Ripley’s & Science North.

Museum bosses decided to mark the arrival of the exhibition and celebrate one of their most popular attractions – some giant undies – at the same time.

The pants on display at the museum were created in 1997 by St Louis-based artists Pat Eby and Ann Paidrick.

They have a 16-foot waistband and are 7 feet wide and 6 feet tall when laid out.

And although they aren’t officially the world’s largest underpants, they sure get a lot of visitors.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Michael Empric was invited to the museum to count the number of people who dropped by to pop a pair of undies on like a hat.

People were on hand with hundreds of pairs of pants, handing them out to museum fans who came along to join in the fun.

Everyone was required to gather together and keep the underwear on their head for a full minute, with just one person being deducted from the final count, a child who removed their makeshift hat before the time was up.

Katy Enrique, the attraction’s Director of Marketing, said: “As home to a fan-favourite large pair of underwear, this record is a natural fit for City Museum.

We’re a little bit quirky and a little bit crazy here and our guests took this challenge to heart, making our underwear dreams come true.