Celebrating tartan week

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:06

Tartan Week in New York 2023. Credit: John2Win/X

Tartan week, is an opportunity to celebrate Scottish heritage, but also a chance to build on international relationships and encourage trade.

Starting from Wednesday, April 3, New York City will host a vibrant celebration of all things Scottish, Tartan Week, with UK Government Minister John Lamont at the forefront.

A showcase of Scottish excellence

This week festivities will commence with a grand reception at Diageo’s headquarters in the World Trade Centre, New York. Guests will be entertained by members from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with a highlight being a toast with Diageo’s renowned Johnnie Walker whisky.

This event symbolises the rich cultural tapestry and premium products of Scotland. ‘Last year I saw Tartan Week for the first time, and was blown away by the passion of those who celebrate the links between Scotland and the US.

‘I want us to strengthen our links even more by promoting our most important exports – whisky, energy and financial services – and our rich culture,’ Minister Lamont expressed.

Marching forward with tradition and innovation

The highlight of the week, the Tartan Day Parade on Saturday, April 6, will see Minister Lamont and a select group from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo—comprising two pipers, four dancers, and a fiddle player—marching down Sixth Avenue.

This parade, led by actor Dougray Scott as this year’s Grand Marshal, is a testament to the enduring connection and mutual appreciation between Scotland and the US.

‘It was fantastic to share our military traditions at last year’s event and we’re delighted to have been invited by the Scotland Office to take part in this year’s Tartan Week celebrations,’ said Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Strengthening economic ties

In addition to cultural celebrations, Minister Lamont is scheduled to participate in business-oriented events aimed at bolstering US investment into Scotland, particularly within the energy sector and financial services.

An event specifically designed for Scottish FinTech companies will spotlight Scotland as an optimal locale for expanding operations.

‘The US is one of Scotland’s most important trading partners, with Scottish companies selling billions of pounds worth of goods and services there every year,’ noted UK Government Minister for Exports Lord Offord, highlighting the significance of such engagements for future trade relations.

A Commitment to growth

Sandy Begbie, Chief Executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise, underlined the shared legacy and future prospects between Scottish financial services and US investors: ‘This will create high-value jobs and support our ambitions of adding £4bn to £7bn to the Scottish economy over the next five years.’

This initiative underscores a mutual ambition for prosperity, showcasing Scotland not only as a land of rich history and culture but also as a forward-thinking participant in the global economy.