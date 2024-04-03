Floor to Floor delights

By Julian Phillips • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 10:11

The beautiful interior of Cantina de Floor. Credit: Cantina de Floor

Moving to Spain in 2002 to study, Floor spent her summers in Ibiza at her aunt’s restaurant, this is where the concept for La Cantina de Floor came about.

7 years later with her husband Hugo, Floor set up her first incarnation of her vision in Garrucha. Its success soon outgrew the space and they moved to the newer and bigger premises, where they are today.

Striving to offer a homelike feeling with great staff and great food, they certainly have made their mark in Garrucha.

Offering an amazing breakfast menu, pancakes and delicious international dishes including the always popular Indonesian dishes, floor takes pride in her menu made from fresh local ingredients. Homemade desserts and freshly brewed coffee complete the menu, but for those seeking a lighter option, snacks and smoothies made with the freshest fruit are also available.

The inviting warm decor that surrounds you as you enter the restaurant is matched by the welcome that you receive from Floor and her staff. With subtle pastel pinks and creams, honey-coloured wooden panels and tables and a scattering of greenery, really makes you feel at home.

With prices ranging from €15 to €20 euros per person, it definitely won’t break the bank and that can be seen from the large international clientele that can always be found frequenting the restaurant.

Open from 9am to midnight every day, it is one of the very few restaurants where the kitchen never closes.

Paseo del Malecón 16 /antes del super cash., Garrucha, Spain, 04630

Tel: 950 13 27 57