Tourism tsunami: Murcia breaks records

Celebrating Murcia's Tourism
THE Murcia Region has shattered its historical records for tourist arrivals and overnight stays in accommodations during January and February.
With a remarkable increase, these two months saw 207,265 travellers generating 678,353 overnight stays, marking year-over-year increases of 10.2 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively. This data, sourced from the National Statistics Institute’s Collective Accommodation Occupancy Surveys, signifies unprecedented tourism activity.
Notably, Murcia experienced a 10.2 per cent rise in visitor volume compared to the same period in 2023, outstripping Spain’s 7 per cent increase. The increase is particularly pronounced in international tourism, up by 19.1 per cent (compared to Spain’s 14.8 per cent rise), with domestic tourism also climbing by 7.4 per cent.
Regarding overnight stays, Murcia saw a 12.6 per cent annual increase, surpassing Spain’s 7.9 per cent growth. Foreign tourists extended their stays by 13.3 per cent compared to 2023, while domestic tourists increased theirs by 11.7 per cent.
Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Tourism Institute (Itrem), confirmed these milestones, hinting at a potential surpassing of 2023’s tourism records.
Murcia led in rural accommodation growth and ranked second in camping and apartment stays. The camping sector registered a 29.5 per cent rise in visitors, indicating a robust tourism industry.
