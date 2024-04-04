Airport liquid rules delayed by a year

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 12:21

Airport security measures. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

The relaxation of the 100mm liquid limit on flights has had to be delayed by a year due to many UK airports missing the June 1 deadline.

In 2018, the UK government announced the introduction of advanced scanners at airports, designed to detect prohibited items with unmatched precision.

The new technology will allow passengers to keep items in their hand luggage, simplifying and speeding up the security screening process.

Notably, this advancement set to eliminate the current 100ml limit on liquids, which was first introduced in 2006, has now been pushed back until 2025.

Deadline extensions announced

Given until June 2024 to comply, some airports have failed to meet the deadline and have now been granted up to an additional year to install these state-of-the-art scanners.

Reportedly, the delay is partly due to various challenges, including the global supply chain’s slow recovery post-pandemic.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper commented, ‘These cutting-edge scanners will make air travel safer and easier for passengers by strengthening security even further.’

However, until these upgrades are fully implemented, travellers are advised to verify liquid and electronic item restrictions at their departure airports before they set out.

Financial penalties for non-compliance

The UK government is taking a firm stance on ensuring compliance with the new security measures. Airports that fail to meet the revised deadlines may face severe financial consequences.

‘The UK is leading the world with its roll-out of this technology,’ Harper stated, underscoring the importance of maintaining the momentum in enhancing aviation security.

The Aviation Security Act will be leveraged to impose these penalties, with detailed plans to be developed in the coming months.

Ensuring a smooth transition

Despite the challenges, UK airports are making some progress towards incorporating these multimillion-pound security systems.

According to the UK Government press release: ‘We recognise that installing the new security equipment at busy airports has been a logistical challenge, with some airports having to undertake significant construction work to allow the new, extremely heavy equipment to be fitted.’

The statement added: ‘In some cases, airports have been required to construct entirely new screening halls.’

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade also noted the importance of the deadline extension: ‘The extension of the deadline for those airports who require it will ensure simplicity and ease for customers during this transition.’

This transition promises an enhanced travel experience, reaffirming the UK’s position as a leader in aviation security, but for now the tiny toiletry bottles look set to remain.