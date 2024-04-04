Best cuttlefish dishes are in Alcudia

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 04 Apr 2024 • 18:05

Braised cuttlefish. Credit: flikr, creative commons 2:0

Dive into the delicious world of the annual Alcudia Cuttlefish and Nautical Fair from April 12-13.

Known locally as ‘sípi’ or ‘sepia’, the much-prized yet humble cuttlefish plays a surprisingly important role in Mallorcan cuisine and culture, so it is only right that a fair should be dedicated to it for an entire weekend.

On the culinary trail

Discover a world of recipes and follow the tantalising culinary trail to ensure you don’t miss any of the mouthwatering dishes.

There is also plenty more to visit at the fair: an exhibition, craft market, boat show, children’s parties, playground, food market, a parade featuring the giants of Mallorca, and lively live music to keep the fun going well into the evening.

The Cuttlefish and Nautical fair is held on the Passeig Marítim in the Port of Alcudia, with tapas tastings served in stalls under a marquee. This is a chance to try the specialities of unfamiliar restaurants in the area.

Boat show in Alcudia

Companies in the nautical sector set up stands to showcase their products and services during the three-day event.

Saturday afternoon is dedicated to various traditional activities, with a parade of living puppets with big heads. There will be concerts from sunset (about 9:00 pm) until late.

On Sunday there are more activities and games for children, and a funfair playground.

Admission to the event is free and vouchers will be on sale to spend at the food market.

80 per cent of the fresh cuttlefish in Mallorca are caught off the coast of Alcudia. They are not farmed and are in season from March until the beginning of April, when they come to lay their eggs. A small fishing boat can catch up to 30 kilos of cuttlefish in a morning in the season.

Slow cooking

Most Mallorquin cuttlefish are about 15-30 cm long, although they can reach up to 40 cm in their two-year lifespan. It is quite st remem to carefully braise a cuttlefish so that it stays tender, the best way being slowly. Many local bars serve a mid-morning breakfast of this dish very skilfully.

Cuttlefish are clearly good for the health, as Alcudia‘s oldest citizen can attest.