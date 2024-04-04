British TV star James Argent live in Palmanova

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:49

James Argent of TOWIE fame. Credit: LU7

TOWIE Star James Argent set to wow Palmanova crowd in Saint George celebration concert

British TV star from The Only Way Is Essex and weight-loss sensation, James Argent, takes centre stage for a special concert in the early evening of Friday, April 26.

Joining the charismatic James Argent will be none other than local crooner Albie Davies and the renowned DJ Richie Embleton. The stage will be set against the picturesque backdrop of Palmanova’s beachfront fountain, creating a memorable atmosphere for this free event taking place during the St George celebrations in Calvia. This is just one more gesture the local council is making to express gratitude to loyal British holidaymakers and residents.

Classic ITVBe

James Argent rose to stardom through his notable stint on the ITVBe classic The Only Way Is Essex from 2010 to 2018. With his infectious energy and talent, he went on to become a popular figure in various reality shows, including the All-Star Family Fortunes, Sugar Free Farm and The Jump, where he showed off his sportsmanship.

Not one to shy away from the stage, Argent has also delighted audiences in pantomime productions, including a memorable turn as Dandini in Cinderella in 2015 and as Abanazar in Aladdin at the Middleton Arena in 2018.

A regular visitor to Mallorca, James Argent has also played at the popular Stadium63 venue. His concert on Friday 26 is due to start at 5 pm.