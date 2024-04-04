Calls to stop UK arms sales to Israel

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:12

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the President of Israel Isaac Herzog in 2023. Credit: Simon Walker - Number 10/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Over 600 legal professionals, including three ex-Supreme Court justices, have urged the UK to stop weapon exports to Israel.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, they expressed concerns about the UK possibly violating international law due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is already facing increased scrutiny following an airstrike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, three of them UK citizens, but insists the UK’s arms licensing is thorough.

Growing legal and ethical concerns

The legal experts’ 17-page letter makes a compelling case for halting arms sales, highlighting the risk of the UK being complicit in potential international law violations.

This concern stems from a ‘plausible risk of genocide’ in Gaza, a situation that has deteriorated since a provisional judgement by the International Court of Justice in January.

‘There are limits to what people can do, even in self-defence,’ Lord Sumption remarked on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, emphasising the importance of adhering to international law even during conflict.

UK’s role in international arms trade

Despite the UK’s arms trade with Israel being less than that of other countries, with a 2022 sale figure of £42 million representing a mere 0.02 per cent of Israel’s military imports, the ethical implications are of major concern.

This trade has come under closer scrutiny following the devastating impact of military operations in Gaza, initiated after the violent terrorist attack by Hamas.

The call for action

With the death toll in Gaza surpassing 32,916 according to reports from the region’s health ministry, the urgency for the UK to reconsider its position on arms sales to Israel has never been more critical.

The letter, backed by notable figures like former Supreme Court president Lady Hale, demands ‘serious action’ to prevent UK complicity in violations of international law.

This concerted call from the legal community places a spotlight on the ethical responsibilities nations have towards international peace and human rights.

It underscores a pivotal moment for the UK to reevaluate its policies and take a stand for justice and humanitarian values in global affairs.