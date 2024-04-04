EU endorses pedal power

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 11:09

Stock image of two cyclists in Mallorca. Credit: kovop/Shutterstock.com

In an era of environmental consciousness, the European Union’s recent initiative has focused on the humble bicycle, aiming to encourage its use, improve infrastructure and strengthen its policies.

On Wednesday, April 3, the European Union marked a significant stride towards sustainability by endorsing the European Declaration on the Use of Bicycles.

This signing saw participation from the European Parliament, the presidency of Belgium at the Council of the EU, and the European Commission, spotlighting the bicycle as a paramount sustainable, accessible, and healthy means of transportation.

A milestone for cycling in Europe

Karima Delli, President of the Transport and Tourism Committee, heralded the event as a historic moment for the future of cycling in Europe.

She expressed a strong belief in moving away from the dominance of cars towards a blend of active mobility and public transportation. This shift is seen as crucial to reducing the continent’s reliance on automobiles, which are currently responsible for 15 per cent of Europe’s CO2 emissions.

Encouraging sustainable transport

The push for the declaration was sparked by a Parliament resolution from the previous year, advocating for enhancements to cycling infrastructure, additional bike parking facilities, and a reduction in the Value Added Tax on bicycles.

These measures aim at fortifying policies, expanding infrastructure, and fostering industry support to not only boost bicycle usage but also to promote bicycle tourism among other initiatives.

Industry challenges and opportunities

Despite the positive momentum, Spain’s bicycle manufacturing industry experienced a 6.5 per cent decline in production in February 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

A total of 25,968 bicycles were produced, at an average price of €871, indicating a slight decrease in production value as well, which fell by 6.8 per cent year-on-year to €22.6 million.

This declaration is not just a policy initiative it’s a cultural shift towards embracing cycling as a key component of Europe’s green transition.

With concerted effort and investment, the EU aims to enhance its cycling infrastructure and policies, promoting a healthier, more sustainable future for all its citizens.