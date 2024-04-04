By Marina Lorente • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 12:02

Clean up/ Credit: Panaynews

Plastic pollution in the sea is crucial to tackle due to its devastating impact on marine ecosystems, human health, and climate change.

Marine animals often mistake plastic debris for food, leading to ingestion and entanglement, disrupting the delicate balance of marine life. Furthermore, plastic particles can accumulate harmful toxins, posing risks to seafood consumers and entering the human food chain. Plastic pollution also damages beaches, impacting tourism and local economies. Additionally, plastic production and disposal contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change.

Tackling this issue requires collective action to reduce plastic consumption, improve waste management, and promote sustainable alternatives. By addressing plastic pollution in the sea, we can protect marine ecosystems, human health, and mitigate climate change, preserving the oceans’ beauty and biodiversity for future generations.

Gran Alacant Clean-Up

Having the idea of this big problem many people came together in Alicante to spread awareness about plastic pollution. After the success of the Gran Alacant Beach Clean-Up in March, Jan (one of the volunteers), will be organising the next Gran Alacant Clean-up. Jan hopes to continue the litter collection events on a regular basis to maintain and preserve the local environment.

The meetup will be on Thursday April 11- meeting at the Correos on Avenida Escandinavia at 10am. All are welcome to join and gloves and bags will be provided on the day! Join Jan and the other volunteers to create a positive impact in your local community. To confirm your assistance go to their Facebook event page.